Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 81 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC stock opened at $256.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.65. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $195.07 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

