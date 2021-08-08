Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $304,000 Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 92.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 246.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 139,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $49.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.60. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on CASH shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

