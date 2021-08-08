Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

SRG stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.17. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.