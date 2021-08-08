SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of SES in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SES in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBAF opened at $8.16 on Thursday. SES has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $525.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that SES will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

