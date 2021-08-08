Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of -0.25. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.58.

In related news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $158,132.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 654,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,889,484.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 74,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $1,026,839.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 834,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,555,456.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 263,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,834,234. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 231,600 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 449.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 72,911 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 68,917 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.