Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Receives $19.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of SMED stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58. Sharps Compliance has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $168.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of -0.25.

In related news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 74,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $1,026,839.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 834,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,555,456.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 16,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $274,915.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 263,349 shares of company stock worth $3,834,234 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

