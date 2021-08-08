Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units’ Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SHQAU)

Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units’ (NASDAQ:SHQAU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 9th. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of SHQAU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $10.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,484,000.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

