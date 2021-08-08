Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.91 Million

Brokerages expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will report $127.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.70 million and the highest is $132.60 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year sales of $506.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $497.70 million to $517.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $926.28 million, with estimates ranging from $812.50 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million.

SFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

In related news, insider George Arison bought 10,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $861,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,186,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFT traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $8.56. 672,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.75. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.36.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

