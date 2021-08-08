ShockWave Medical (SWAV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect ShockWave Medical to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. ShockWave Medical has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ShockWave Medical to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of SWAV opened at $182.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $203.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.91 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.35.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $13,202,519.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $460,979.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $99,778.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,691 shares of company stock valued at $27,464,775 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.