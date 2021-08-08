SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRC. Numis Securities reissued a no recommendation rating on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of SigmaRoc stock opened at GBX 100.50 ($1.31) on Thursday. SigmaRoc has a 12-month low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 101.25 ($1.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £281.28 million and a P/E ratio of 43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 93.60.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

