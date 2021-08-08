Signature Chain Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Signature Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $1,674.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Signature Chain has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00052867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00014739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $358.29 or 0.00819237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00098857 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00039557 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain is a coin. It was first traded on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

