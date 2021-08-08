Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLAB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $157.70 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $123,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,342,150.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

