Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $11.20 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXCF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.13. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752. Singapore Exchange has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $8.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.22.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

