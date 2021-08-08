Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $11.20 target price on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS SPXCF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.13. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752. Singapore Exchange has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $8.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.22.
Singapore Exchange Company Profile
Featured Article: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.