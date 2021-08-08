Sitrin Capital Management LLC Sells 655 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,453 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.1% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $290.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

