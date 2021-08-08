Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.89.

SKX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,741 shares of company stock worth $1,217,820. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 285,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,874,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.79.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

