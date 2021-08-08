Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) traded down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.72. 9,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 88,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74.

Get Slam alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Slam stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.61% of Slam at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.