Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Country Canada presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCCAF opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.