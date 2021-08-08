Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$38.00 price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.86.

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$33.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 14.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.22. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$19.13 and a 1-year high of C$35.70.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$183.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$162.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.324461 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

