Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells communications software for personal and business use. The company’s objective is to enhance human interaction by giving users the ability to communicate through multimedia technologies over analog and digital platforms. Smith Micro’s products enable personal communication through telephony, fax, multimedia email, data, paging, video security and video conferencing. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMSI. Benchmark began coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.65.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $268.52 million, a PE ratio of -167.28 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.35. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at $291,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth $50,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

