Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $277.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total value of $49,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,155,522.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 802,528 shares of company stock worth $200,162,973 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $635,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Snowflake by 301.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $277.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.21. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.02.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.