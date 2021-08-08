So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) & Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Head-To-Head Review

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get So-Young International alerts:

This table compares So-Young International and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International -0.23% -0.13% -0.10% Marin Software -42.77% -70.88% -30.60%

This table compares So-Young International and Marin Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $198.47 million 3.78 $890,000.00 N/A N/A Marin Software $29.98 million 2.15 -$14.05 million N/A N/A

So-Young International has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software.

Risk & Volatility

So-Young International has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for So-Young International and Marin Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 1 2 0 2.67 Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

So-Young International presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.31%. Given So-Young International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Marin Software.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.2% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Marin Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

So-Young International beats Marin Software on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. In addition, the company offers internet information and technology advisory, management consulting, and Internet culture services, as well as sells medical equipment. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 6,900 medical aesthetic service providers and 4,200 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. In addition, the company offers internet information and technology advisory, management consulting, and Internet culture services, as well as sells medical equipment. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 6,900 medical aesthetic service providers and 4,200 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software, Inc. is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels. The company was founded by Christopher A. Lien, Paul M. Butler, Joseph Chang and Wister Walcott in April 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.