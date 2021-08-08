Societe Generale Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a $13.36 price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.37. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $14.81.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.5164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 3.76%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is 19.57%.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

