Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given New €36.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SCGLY. upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Société Générale Société anonyme from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.79.

SCGLY opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

