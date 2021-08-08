Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15).

SLGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLGL traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. 32,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,260. The firm has a market cap of $204.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.69.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

