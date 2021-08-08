SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $280.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised SolarEdge Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $321.78.

SEDG stock opened at $295.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 116.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $178.32 and a 52-week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,955,435.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,005 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,727 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,721,000 after purchasing an additional 538,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,070,000 after purchasing an additional 355,976 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,465,000 after purchasing an additional 219,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 569,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

