SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Truist

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its target price cut by Truist from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

SWI opened at $19.09 on Thursday. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 4,684.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 991.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth $175,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

