Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Shares of XPL opened at $0.59 on Friday. Solitario Zinc has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 million, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 310.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 236,040 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solitario Zinc in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Solitario Zinc in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Solitario Zinc in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Solitario Zinc in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 6.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; and a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru.

