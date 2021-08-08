Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1,784.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,682 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.7% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $191,123,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 115.6% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 2,271,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,894,000 after purchasing an additional 951,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,556,553 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.78.

