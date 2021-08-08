Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Has $669,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.3% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 54.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,475,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,411,080. The firm has a market cap of $196.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

