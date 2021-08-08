Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Purchases 2,868 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 0.6% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $190.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,855,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,921. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

