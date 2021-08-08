Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Sells 619 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,273,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 113,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.23. 813,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,171. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.43 and a 52-week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale raised their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.08.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

