Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $14,079,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 37,021 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.59. The stock had a trading volume of 379,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $141.82 and a one year high of $269.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.27.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.