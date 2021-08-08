Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Trims Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

TROW stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $214.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.