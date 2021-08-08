SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Position Lifted by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,094,000 after buying an additional 3,417,960 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,986,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,660,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,685 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,648,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $43.04. 979,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,267. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.70. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

