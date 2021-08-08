SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Position Increased by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,750,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,459 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 7.1% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $69,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $40.22. 1,325,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,146. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.77.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

