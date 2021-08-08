Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.51. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $54.52 and a 1 year high of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPB. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

