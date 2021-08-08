Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $83.11, but opened at $80.00. Spectrum Brands shares last traded at $79.62, with a volume of 6,995 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

SPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.89.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

