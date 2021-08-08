Spectrum Trading 19.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. Spectrum has a total market cap of $35,873.14 and approximately $7,278.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.93 or 0.00343813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000632 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.