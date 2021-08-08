Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to C$58.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNMSF. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.78.

OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $37.01 on Thursday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.49.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

