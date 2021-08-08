Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to C$58.00

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2021

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNMSF. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.78.

OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $37.01 on Thursday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.49.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF)

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.