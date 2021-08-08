Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$58.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TOY. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.73.

Get Spin Master alerts:

TOY stock opened at C$46.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$25.54 and a 1-year high of C$54.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 51.37.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$400.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 1.6810499 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.