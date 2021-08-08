Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.36.

NYSE:SRC opened at $51.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 182.89, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $14,260,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

