Spore Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,173.00 (SPORE)

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Spore coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spore has a market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $26,173.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spore has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00054517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.02 or 0.00844007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00101521 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00040119 BTC.

Spore Profile

Spore (SPORE) is a coin. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject . The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Buying and Selling Spore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spore using one of the exchanges listed above.

