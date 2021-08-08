Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Brian Grassadonia Sells 3,667 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total transaction of $984,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Square alerts:

On Wednesday, July 7th, Brian Grassadonia sold 20,133 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $4,982,112.18.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total transaction of $997,673.46.

On Monday, May 17th, Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $275.10 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.97. The stock has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a PE ratio of 241.32, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.