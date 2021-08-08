Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPGY. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 150.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial Finance alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 23,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $317,458.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 286,986 shares of company stock worth $3,828,886 over the last three months.

NYSE:TPGY opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.58. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $34.28.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.