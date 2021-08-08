Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,614 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 15,796 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 1,907.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Cryoport by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CYRX shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 0.90. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.78.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $278,975.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 796,760 shares of company stock worth $47,611,256 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

