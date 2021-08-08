Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $479,000 Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,410 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter worth $82,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

IGT stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 149.62 and a beta of 2.18.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

