Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 155.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,416 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of MRC Global worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 2,296.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $694.39 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.60. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $12.21.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

