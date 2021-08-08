Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $506,000 Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,424 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 162.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 409.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 70,117 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 208.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $3,262,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,155.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,614 shares of company stock worth $3,369,494. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $60.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGI shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

