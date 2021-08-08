Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $514,000 in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 201,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Otonomy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Otonomy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on OTIC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTIC opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.08. Otonomy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $91.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.00.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 83.02% and a negative net margin of 22,255.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.