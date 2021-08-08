Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 34,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,913,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 8,538,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,867,000 after purchasing an additional 896,438 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,821,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,773,000 after purchasing an additional 837,037 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,021,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Steelcase by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 832,030 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Steelcase news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCS opened at $13.92 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 111.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCS shares. Benchmark raised Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

